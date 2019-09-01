Vincent Lee Sarish passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was born November 9, 1956, in Washington, a son of Clara and Steve Sarish. He spent his formative years in Burgettstown then eventually settled in West Hills, Calif.

Vince spent 34 years working for the J Paul Getty Trust, where he started as a security officer and rose to technical security manager of the Getty Center and the Getty Villa Museums. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, finding woods, lakes, rivers, fields and beaches everywhere from Pennsylvania to Santa Barbara, Hawaii to New Zealand, and even the Loire Valley in France. His passion for cooking was rivaled only by his love for music and the guitar.

Vince is survived by his wife of 27 years, Tania Simone Sarish; his daughter, Dylan Hirabayashi Sarish; and his sister, Gloria Holladay. He was predeceased by his parents, Steve and Clara Sarish; and sister Teresa Marie Restanio.

A celebration of life was held Tuesday, August 20, at Gladstones Restaurant, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Vince's memory are being accepted at Trout Unlimited. Call 1-800-834-2419 for further details.