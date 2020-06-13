Vincent Michael Fanase
1977 - 2020
Vincent Michael Fanase, 43, passed away suddenly Monday, June 8 , 2020. Vince was born March 2, 1977, to Vincent and Yvonne Yorke Fanase.

Vince spent his career as a roofer and home improvement contractor. He loved classic cars, fishing, watching movies and most of all spending time with his children.

Vince was known for his strength, boundless energy and determination.

Vince was proceeded in death by his father, Vincent Fanase.

He is survived by his mother, Yvonne Yorke Fanase; two children, Vincent M. Jr. and Greyson Fanase; and sister Johanna and Michael Thomas.

A Funeral Mass will be held when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120.

To view or extend condolences, visit www.salandrafunerals.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
304 West Pike St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
724-745-8120
