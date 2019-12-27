Vincent Milioto, 84, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Monday December 23, 2019, in his home.

He was born September 1, 1935, in Canonsburg, a son of Augustino and Theresa Sammartino Milioto.

Mr. Milioto was a self-employed barber and steward at the French Club in Canonsburg for 18 years.

He was a graduate of Washington & Jefferson College with a bachelor's degree in business administration.

He enjoyed following baseball and football and was an all-around sports fan.

Surviving are a brother, Joseph (Patricia) Milioto of Canonsburg; two nieces, Debra (Joseph) Bujalski of North Huntingdon and Tracy Milioto of McDonald; and a nephew, Joseph (Michelle Gratzmiller) Milioto, also of Canonsburg.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, December 28, in Mario L. DeAngelo Funeral Home, 194 East College Street, Canonsburg. A blessing service will follow the visitation at noon in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Canonsburg.

