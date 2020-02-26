Vincent Paul Kletch Sr., 70, of North Strabane, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, peacefully, in his home.

He was born April 24, 1949, a son of the late Stanley and Anna Kletch.

Vince attended Keystone Oaks High School and went on to work as a bus driver for the Canon McMillan School District, until his retirement in 2007. However, he was a jack-of-all-trades and always had projects going on.

On March 25, 1976, he married the former Susan Lemley, with whom he shared 37 years of marriage before she peacefully passed away on October 9, 2013.

He was the loving father of Vincent (Amy) Kletch Jr. of Eighty Four, Brian (Jessica) Kletch of Washington and Karen (Heath) Kletch of North Strabane; as well as David Mrenak, who was like a son to him; adoring grandfather of Austin, Kevin, Jacob, Brennan, Emily, Tyler and Samantha; adoring great-grandfather of Zander. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Vince was very devoted to his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandson.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by his son, Stanley "Tom" Kletch; and Elenora Colbert, who was like a daughter to him.

Vince enjoyed having a few drinks with family and friends and having a good time. He was always there, no matter the circumstances, anytime anyone was in need. Vince enjoyed being at the beach with his family and was always ready to try new things. He was our rock that kept us all grounded through the ups and downs of life.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 29, in the Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington.

