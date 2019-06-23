Vincent S. Perri, 76, loving husband, father, son and grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home in Yardley Tuesday, June 18, 2019, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his caring wife, Vivian Perri; his daughter, Jacque Buzby and her friend Rich; his son, Mike Perri and daughter-in-law Kim Perri of Newtown; his mother, Jessie Perri of Washington; his four devoted and loving grandchildren, Jeff, Kyle, Ava and Audrey; and his sister, Sara Perri Greenlee of Florida.

Vince was born in Cokeburg, where he shared a wonderful Italian life with his family and friends. He graduated from Ellsworth High School and Penn State (ROTC) and was a proud U.S. Army veteran who served in Korea.

He was preceded in death by his father, Sam Perri; aunt and uncle Frances and Joseph Dipyatic of Ellsworth; and uncle Frank Sabatini of Cokeburg.

Vince enjoyed a successful 35-year career with Standard Register Co. in sales, as a forms and system designer.

Vince was a compassionate, gentle, loving man devoted to his family, friends and co-workers. He enjoyed fishing and hunting at the family camp in Benezett with his son, Mike, his cousins, Dom and Joe Dipyatic, and friends. You could always find him cheering on his two granddaughters, Ava and Audrey, as they played soccer and softball on the weekends and watching his two grandsons, Jeff and Kyle, grow into men.

Hospice nurse Norma Silver provided kind and compassionate care to Vince.

Arrangements are being handled through Fluehr Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Road, Richboro, with viewing 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, with military honors.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting the website below. Contributions in his name may be made to Guardians of the National Cemetery, P.O. Box 233, Newtown, PA.