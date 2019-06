Vincent W. Badamo, 66, of McKees Rocks, died unexpectedly Saturday, June 15, 2019.He was the beloved father of Michael, Tracy, Lisa, Jennifer, Charlie and April; 18 grandchildren; one great-grandson; dear friend of Christina; brother of Joe, Susan, Terry, and Kimberly. Also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home, Inc., 238 Helen Street, McKees Rocks, PA 15136.