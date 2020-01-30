Vincy F. Nencioni, 98, of Bulger, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in Washington Hospital, with her family by her side.

She was born February 26, 1921, in Bulger, a daughter of the late Charles and Vincy Acquisto Tabone.

Mrs. Nencioni was a member of St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Ladies Guild. She was also a member of Burgettstown Senior Citizens.

She was previously employed at Petrucci's Market in Burgettstown and was the last of the original periogi ladies at St. Ann's Church. She enjoyed cooking and baking Italian food, especially making her own pasta, dancing and traveling. Her favorite pastime was watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and listening to country music.

Surviving are her daughter, Anna Marie (Bernard) Slay Sr. of Bulger; grandchildren Bernard (Cheryl) Slay Jr., Melissa Ann (Dustin) Rhoades and Logan Nencioni; and great-grandchild Gavin Rhoades. Also surviving are four stepgreat-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elio Nencioni, who died in 1975; children Elda Hoering and Ronald Nencioni; brothers James (Eva) Tabone and Steve (Esther) Tabone; and sister Ann (Elmo) Bernola.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc., 106 St John Strett, Midway, 724-796-3301. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 1, in St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church, Bulger. Interment will follow in Center Cemetery.

