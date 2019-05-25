Vinson Kyler Jones (1946 - 2019)
Service Information
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA
15057-1428
(724)-926-2300
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
141 North McDonald Street
McDonald, PA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Robinson Run Cemetery
McDonald, PA
View Map
Obituary
Vinson Kyler Jones, 72, of Coraopolis, went to be with his Lord Monday, May 20, 2019, in Vidant Hospital, Greenville, N.C.

He was born July 5, 1946, in Baltimore, Md., a son of the late George T. and Esvend Kyler Jones.

Mr. Jones earned degrees from both Robert Morris University and Hampton University in Virginia.

He worked as an electrical engineer for Duquesne Light and at the First Energy Nuclear Power Plant.

Mr. Jones was a member of the First Baptist Church of McDonald, where he enjoyed working in the audio department for many years.

He enjoyed model planes and trains and loved fishing on his boat. He was a devoted father, husband and grandfather.

On February 9, 1968, he married Bernadine L. Oden, who died October 30, 2014.

Surviving are daughter Kimberly Jones of Greenville; son Kevin (Katrina) Jones of Winterville, N.C.; and two grandchildren, Kayle and Kyler Jones.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, in First Baptist Church, 141 North McDonald Street, McDonald, PA 15057. Burial will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery, McDonald.

Published in Observer-Reporter on May 25, 2019
