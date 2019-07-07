Viola Louise Kiger Bandelow, 88, of Chardon, Ohio/Seminole, Fla., passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019.

She was born to Ira and Louise Taylor Kiger on February 17, 1931, in Waynesburg.

Growing up, Viola shared fond memories doing farm chores with her siblings. Her hobbies consisted of traveling and crocheting doilies, neck scarves and baby blankets for everyone. Above all, her family was most important to her. Viola was a very talkative and friendly lady, and she will be missed by many.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas Bandelow of 42 years; daughters Cheryl (LeRoy) Schroeder, Pamela (James) Straight, Sandra (Keith) Bailey, Christa (George) Thompson and Rita (Bill) Canfield; sons Gary (Laura) Phillips and Joseph (Lynnmarie) Phillips; and her stepchildren, Tom (Debbie) Bandelow, Todd (Jayne) Bandelow, Debby (Michael) Bonner, Kathie (Bernie) Supinski and Raymond (Beth) Bandelow; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and siblings Mary Lou (Jack) Davis, Rose Kiger and Donald "Happy" (Diane) Kiger.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers William Ira Kiger and Charles Duane Kiger; sister Karen Sue Kiger; and grandson LeRoy Schroeder.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, July 8, in Burr Funeral Home, Chardon, with a service following. Burial will be held at a later date.