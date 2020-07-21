Viola Lyseck Pensinger, 94, of Washington, passed away July 13, 2020, at Hawthorne Woods Assisted Living, Washington.

She was born August 14, 1925, a daughter of the late Frank and Nellie Lyseck; mother of the late Nell Ann Pacilla; sister of the late Hazel Lyseck and Stella (late Stanley) Duskey; wife of the late Bill Pensinger.

She was a graduate of Washington School of Nursing, class of 1947. Following graduation, she worked in the maternity ward of Washington Hospital where she became head nurse in the maternity department.

Viola was a member of Holy Trinity National Catholic Church.

She was an avid reader, enjoyed quilting, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are a nephew, Dennis (Chris) Duskey of Monroeville; niece, Michelle Duskey of Monroeville; stepchildren, Peggy (late Fred) Belau of Idaho, Patty (Bill) McHugh of state of Washington, Larry (Nha Trang) Pensinger of Vietnam; step-grandchildren; great-grand-children; and many cousins.

Services will be private.