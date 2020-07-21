1/1
Viola Lyseck Pensinger
1925 - 2020
Viola Lyseck Pensinger, 94, of Washington, passed away July 13, 2020, at Hawthorne Woods Assisted Living, Washington.

She was born August 14, 1925, a daughter of the late Frank and Nellie Lyseck; mother of the late Nell Ann Pacilla; sister of the late Hazel Lyseck and Stella (late Stanley) Duskey; wife of the late Bill Pensinger.

She was a graduate of Washington School of Nursing, class of 1947. Following graduation, she worked in the maternity ward of Washington Hospital where she became head nurse in the maternity department.

Viola was a member of Holy Trinity National Catholic Church.

She was an avid reader, enjoyed quilting, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are a nephew, Dennis (Chris) Duskey of Monroeville; niece, Michelle Duskey of Monroeville; stepchildren, Peggy (late Fred) Belau of Idaho, Patty (Bill) McHugh of state of Washington, Larry (Nha Trang) Pensinger of Vietnam; step-grandchildren; great-grand-children; and many cousins.

Services will be private.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Pennsylva
11269 Perry Highway, Suite 222
Pittsburgh, PA 15090
8783325527
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
July 21, 2020
I have always loved you.
Nell Ann Gerolium
Family
July 17, 2020
July 17, 2020
She was a joy to have in our family for many wonderful years!! We will truly miss her! With love and appreciation---Peggy Belau
