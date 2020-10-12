Viola May Owens, 100, of Cranberry Township, passed away peacefully, at home in her sleep, Thursday, October 8, 2020.

She was born August 30, 1920, in Washington, a daughter of Paul McHugh and Madelyn Hufford McHugh.

Mrs. Owens graduated from Washington High School in 1938. She worked as an operator for Bell Telephone for 25 years, retiring in 1982.

While residing in Washington, she attended the Christian Church of North America.

Mrs. Owens loved to walk and travel and enjoyed reading.

On November 28, 1952, she married Robert Lewis Owens, who died January 25, 1994.

Surviving are a daughter, Linda Lee Owens (Kathy Sewall) of Cranberry Township; a niece, Sue Houston; and a nephew, Frank Grable.

Deceased is a daughter, Roberta Lynn Owens.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA Hospice of Western PA, 154 Hindman Road, Butler, PA 16001.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.