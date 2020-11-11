1/1
Violet Anne Husarchik Wasielewski
1939 - 2020
Violet Anne Husarchik Wasielewski, 81, of Evans City, passed away Saturday, November 8, 2020, while under the care of Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born June 10, 1939, in Cokeburg, she was a daughter of the late Emil and Violet Husarchik.

Vi was the telephone request-line voice for Matt's Polka Party. She was heard weekly on the radio and worldwide on the Polka Jammer Network. Vi's quiet strength was always there when needed. Vi took amazing care of everyone she loved and will never be forgotten by those who knew her.

Vi was the beloved, caring wife and right hand of the late Matthew Wasielewski; loving stepmother of Todd (Elsa) Wasielewski; loving stepgrandmother of Anthony, Lisa, Alexander and Michelle; a sister of Emil (Patty) Husarchik; and sister-in-law of Barbara Husarchik.

Vi was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Husarchik.

All services were private and were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home Inc., 116 E. Main Street, Evan City, PA 16033.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home Inc
116 E Main St
Evans City, PA 16033
(724) 538-8005
Memories & Condolences

