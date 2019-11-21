Violet J Sokoloff, 96, a resident of Arbor Landing Assisted Living, Shallotte, N.C., formerly of Waynesburg, died Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Lower Cape Fear Hospice, Brunswick Care, in Bolivia, N.C.

She was born January 3, 1923, in Vestaburg, a daughter of the late Harry and Rita Garboloff Morosky.

On August 4, 1946, she married James Sokoloff, who died July 2, 2015.

Mrs. Sokoloff was a member of the Russian Orthodox Church in Marianna. She was employed as a postal clerk in Ellsworth for many years, before she moved to Waynesburg in 1974.

She earned her LPN license and was a nurse at the Curry Home for several years, before moving to North Carolina in 2013. While in Waynesburg, she was an active member of the Waynesburg Senior Center, delivered meals on wheels with her husband and enjoyed square dancing and traveling.

Survivors include a daughter, Diane (Kenneth) Bolyard of Turtle Creek, W.Va.; a son, Leonard (Kay) Sokoloff of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.; and four grandchildren, James Sokoloff, Michael Sokoloff, Jennifer Froio and MaryAnn Kuhn. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Sokoloff was the last of her immediate family. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by three sisters, Sarah Woods, Katherine Lee and Alexandria "Sunny" Smith, and five brothers, Andrew, John, Harry, Pete and George Morosky.

At the request of the family, all visitation and services will be private, with Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L Throckmorton owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, Pa 15370, entrusted with her services.

Burial will be in the Old Believers Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Marianna.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401, or New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation, 2001 S. 17th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401. Both organizations took wonderful care of Violet during her last days.