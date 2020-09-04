1/1
Violet K. McAdams
Violet K. McAdams, 74, of Washington, passed away peacefully August 29, 2020, in her home, with her family by her side, after a battle with cancer.

Born January 25, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Helen Puskarich.

She was the beloved wife of the late John Loren McAdams; loving mother of Denise McAdams, and Shawn (Crysty) McAdams; stepmother of Lisa (Ron) Elliott; cherished grandmother of Shayla Elliott, Brandie Elliott, Andrew Elliott, Jacob Elliott, Vivian McAdams and Joshua McAdams; dear sister of Nicholas (the late Mary) Puskarich, Derrick (Diane) Puskarich and George (Sherri) Puskarich; and aunt of Dara Puskarich, Alexandra Puskarich, DJ Puskarich and Drew Puskarich.

Violet loved gardening and planting flowers. She enjoyed attending car shows and spending time outdoors. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

All are welcome to a celebration of Violet's life from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 5, at Washington Park Stone Pavilion, Park Road No. 1, Washington, PA 15301.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Washington Park Stone Pavilion
Funeral services provided by
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
412-787-1800
