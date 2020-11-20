Violet M. Kochanski, 87, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully at 3:59 a.m. Thursday November 19, 2020, in Transitions Health Care, Washington. She was born July 14, 1933, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Grassi Marcantonio.

Violet lived her entire life in Canonsburg, where she was a graduate of the Canonsburg High School Class of 1951 and a lifetime member of the St. Patrick worship site of St. Oscar Romero Parish. A longtime member of the St. Patrick Christian Mothers and Guild and the Italian American Association, Vi enjoyed cooking, crafting, playing cards, but most important to her was spending time with her family and gathering with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Prior to her retirement, she had been employed in the payroll department of Keystone Crane and had worked for R. Kenneth Gessler and Kenneth A. Small for 38 years.

On August 27, 1955, she married the late Alfred L. Kochanski.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her beloved daughters, Monica L. Fairbanks of Henderson, Nev., and Anita A. Phillips of Washington; her sister, Christine (John) Tolmer of Canonsburg; grandsons Jeremy (Angela) Phillips and Joel (Jennifer) Phillips; six great-grandchildren, Teralyn, Alexa, Carter, Jensen, Jameson and Niko Phillips; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, is her sister, Angeline Dellarso.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and Violet's wishes, private family services and interment will take place, with her husband, in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township. Public memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Kochanski's name to Alzheimer's Disease Research, the American Heart Association or Susan B. Komen of Greater Pennsylvania.

