Violet M. Tustin, 94, of Washington, died Monday, February 17, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

She was born October 12, 1925, in Washington, a daughter of Martin Malcolm Evans and Elizabeth Mastnock Evans.

Mrs. Tustin spent her childhood in Wolfdale, where she attended Wolfdale Elementary School, and graduated from Trinity High School in 1944. She attended all of her high school class reunions.

During World War II, Mrs. Tustin was one of the "Rosie the Riveter" women, working in a defense plant putting pins in grenades. She went on to work as a sales and bridal consultant at Hess's in the Franklin Mall, and also worked in the Fort Cherry School District.

Mrs. Tustin loved dancing, attending many dances with her husband at the American Legion and Elks. Later in life, she enjoyed spending time at the Senior Citizens Center in Washington, where she loved playing bingo, cards and darts.

Mrs. Tustin was a member of Faith United Presbyterian Church as well as the Auxiliary of American Legion 175 and Ladies of the Elks. In addition, she was a 50-year member of Order of Easter Star #459 and volunteered at the Salvation Army.

On July 29, 1945, she married Woodrow W. Tustin, with whom she celebrated 55 years of marriage before his death May 1, 2004.

Surviving are a daughter, Linda Lee Tustin Jones of Washington; a brother, James Evans of Washington; a grandson, Erin Jones of San Francisco, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a daughter, Karen Sue Tustin, who died in infancy; and siblings Harry (Ruth) Evans, Karl (Charlotte) Evans and Albina (Moe) Strnisha.

At the request of the deceased, all services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith United Presbyterian Church, 900 East Beau Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.