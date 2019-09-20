Violet Marie Camp May, 88, of Washington, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, in Premier Washington Health Center.

She was born May 11, 1931, in Claysville, a daughter of the late Edward and Fannie Pratton Ruetschi.

Violet was a member of West Washington Methodist Church since December 20, 1964.

She was a member of the Washington County Council of Democratic Women, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary and the Women of the Moose.

An avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, she enjoyed country music and dancing, but the most precious thing in this world to her was her family.

On July 6, 1951, she married Howard F. Camp, who died May 9, 1982. Her second husband, Lawrence May, also predeceased her.

Surviving are a son, Howard Rickey Camp of Washington; a daughter, Twila Cain of Washington; a brother, David Ruetschi of Taylorstown; two sisters, Gail Shriver of Florida and Freda Jones of Illinois; four grandchildren, Ashley (Ryan) Burda, Jordan (Terin) Cain, Brittney (Dave) Bolen and Colette Camp; and two great-grandchildren, Mason Cain and Lillyawna Cain.

Deceased are a son, Michael Camp; three brothers, Leo Ruetschi, Bennie Ruestschi and Richard Ruetschi; and two sisters, Yula Sims and Thelma Kelly.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, with the Rev. James Kimmel officiating. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to West Washington Methodist Church, 625 Fayette Street, Washington, PA 15301.

