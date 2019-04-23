Violet Stanek, 96, of Bentleyville, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019.

She was born July 14, 1922, in Primrose, a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Buwoiz Bozek.

A homemaker, Violet also worked at Charleroi-Monessen Hospital for several years.

She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish Bentleyville Campus for more than 70 years.

Violet loved Bingo, dancing, cooking and baking for her family, and traveling. She especially loved her family.

Surviving are three children, Joseph E. "Sonny" Stanek Jr. (Linda) of Jeanette, Carol Snyder (Herb) of Washington and Diane Oswald (Frank) of Warren, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Denise Hasis (Eric), Gavin Stanek, Kurt Snyder (Trish), Stacy Stanek-Byars (Jeff), Rob Stanek (Eileen), Tim Oswald (Jill) and Eric Stanek (Meghan); 14 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was the last of her immediate family.

Deceased in addition to her parents are her husband, Joseph E. Stanek Sr., who died in 2007; a son, Edwin Stanek; two grandsons, Michael J. Stanek and Mark Stanek; two sisters, Mary Tolzda and Sophie Ewaskey; and a brother, Frank Bozek.

Friends will be received 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, in Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville, PA 15314, where a Prayer Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 25, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Katharine Drexel Parish Bentleyville Campus, with Rev. Edward L. Yuhas officiating. Entombment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park. Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.