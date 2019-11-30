Violet V. Blake Simms, 71, of Wind Ridge, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, in her home, with her family by her side.

Born August 21, 1948, in Daybrook, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late James Edward and Mae Richmond Blake.

Violet was a Greene County resident for most of her life. She married William Simms Sr. on February 22, 1969, and they were happily married for 50 years. Violet enjoyed scrapbooking, cooking and babysitting her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, William J. Simms Jr. of Wind Ridge, Debra (John) Fitzgerald of Moundsville, W.Va., and John Wayne Simms of Cameron, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Kayla Fitzgerald of Belaire, Ohio, Grace Fitzgerald of Moundsville and Johnathan, Corey and Liana Simms, all of Cameron; three great-grandchildren, Karalyne Nice, Greyson Fitzgerald and Klayton Fitzgerald; and four siblings, Doris Archbold of Moundsville, Ruby (Bob) Witherow of Wellsville, Ohio, Peggy Hughes of Jefferson and Fred Blake of Missouri.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven siblings, Ethel Rivers, Helen Able, Sandy Whipkey, James Edward "Buddy" Blake, James "Woody" Elwood, George Blake and Jackie Blake.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC, 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, 724-499-5181, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 2, with Pastor Jimmy Jarvis officiating. Burial will follow in Centennial Cemetery, Aleppo.

