Virgil Dennis Harris
1959 - 2020
Virgil Dennis Harris, 61, of Ellsworth, died Wednesday evening, September 23, 2020, at Southmont – Presbyterian Medical Center, Washington.

He was born August 18, 1959, in Washington, a son of the late Earlo and Betty June Lancaster Harris.

A graduate of Bentworth High School, he formerly worked as a truck driver.

Surviving are his brothers, Earlo Lloyd Harris (Connie) of Detroit, Michigan and Rawl "Dart" Harris (Janet) of Ellsworth; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are his sisters, Betty Ann Knox, Barbara Jane Kirn and Earla Jean Anderson.

At his request, no services will be held.

Visit www.thompson-marodi.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

Arrangements in care of the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc
809 Main St
Bentleyville, PA 15314
(724) 239-2255
