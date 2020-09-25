Virgil Dennis Harris, 61, of Ellsworth, died Wednesday evening, September 23, 2020, at Southmont – Presbyterian Medical Center, Washington.

He was born August 18, 1959, in Washington, a son of the late Earlo and Betty June Lancaster Harris.

A graduate of Bentworth High School, he formerly worked as a truck driver.

Surviving are his brothers, Earlo Lloyd Harris (Connie) of Detroit, Michigan and Rawl "Dart" Harris (Janet) of Ellsworth; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are his sisters, Betty Ann Knox, Barbara Jane Kirn and Earla Jean Anderson.

At his request, no services will be held.

