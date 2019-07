Virginia A. Pastorok, 94, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, in Townview Rehabilitation Center, Canonsburg. She was formerly from Washington and Strabane Trails.

She was born October 13, 1924, in Oakdale, a daughter of Joseph and Agatha Kargle.

She was married to Joseph E. Pastorok, who died in 2008.

Surviving are a daughter, Joyce Rath, and three grandchildren, all from Virginia.

All services and burial were private.