Virginia Andy Agostinelli, 92, of Houston, formerly of Washington, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, June 8, 2019. She was born February 17, 1927, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Angela Andy.

She was the beloved wife to the late Philip Agostinelli; loving mother of Rita Jo Agostinelli and Philip (Laurie) Agostinelli; loving sister to Betty Cargnello and Albert Andy; dear grandmother to Megan (Nathan Mast) Criswell, Briane Agostinelli, Chelsea Agsotinelli and Philip Josh Agostinelli; loving great-grandmother to Paxton Angelo Mast.

Virginia was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Agostinelli Criswell; and her grandson, Tyler Criswell and many brothers and sisters.

Virginia enjoyed bingo and the casino. She loved cooking and wrote a family cookbook titled "Nonna's Favorite Recipes." She also loved to watch game shows like Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and Family Feud with her dogs. Virginia will be missed by all.

Family and friends are welcome from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. Additonal viewing will be held from 12:30 until the 1:30 p.m. time of service Thursday, June 13. Burial will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

