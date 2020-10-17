Virginia Ann Leuice, of Burgettstown, a tough but caring and kind-hearted mother and grandmother passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, with her loving family at her side. She was 73 years old.

One of eight children, Virginia was born in Pittsburgh June 28, 1947.

On December 12, 1982, her husband James passed away from cancer, and Virginia was left to raise her five children by working endlessly at the Bavington Inn. She eventually became the manager then purchased the bar-restaurant. She owned and operated the Bavington Inn until her illness in 2003.

Virginia cherished her time with her family and her boyfriend of 37 years, Frank J. "Junior" Garren. She enjoyed going to Junior's tractor pulls, attending county fairs, spotting deer with Junior, making her delicious homemade soups, or just spoiling her dogs.

In addition to her husband James, Virginia was preceded in death by her mother, Caroline Panzer Shray Moses; her stepfather, Elwyn Moses; her brother, Ron Shray; her nephew, Rob Weible; and her dearest friend, Helen Garren.

Virginia will be remembered with love by her boyfriend, Frank J. "Junior" Garren; her sons, Jimmy Leuice and Lyman "The Baby" (Amanda) Leuice; her daughters, Cindy (Bob) Lonick, Caroline (Sean) McLaughlin and Melissa (Robert) Green; her grandchildren, Ashley (Gary) Greene, Josh Schmalstieg, Levi, Brant, Carter, James, Mason and Olivia Leuice, Courtney and Bradley McLaughlin, Lexus, Alyssa, Bobby, Jaden, and Hunter Green, Katarina and Helena Garren; her great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Adelynn Greene and Baby McLaughlin on the way; her two brothers and four sisters.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 18, in Greco Hertnick Funeral Home, 3219 Main Street, Weirton, W.Va., where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, October 19.

Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery, Florence.

To honor Virginia's love for animals, please make a memorial contribution to your local humane society.

Share tributes at www.grecohertnick.com, 304-748-3219.