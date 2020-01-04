Virginia "Jean" Berger, 89, of Washington died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.

She was born September 6, 1930, in New Alexandria, to the late Steven and Mary Depto Kaminsky.

On February 4, 1950, she married Arthur R. Berger in Crabtree. The two would go on to share 56 years of marriage before Arthur's death August 5, 2006.

Virginia was a homemaker for most of her life and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, as well as her beloved cats, Mama and Baby.

She is survived by her beloved daughter and best friend, Teri (John) Kiger of Washington; a sister, Josephine Toth of Joliet, Ill.; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are two brothers and six sisters.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Monday, January 6, in Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington, with the Reverend Donald Chortos officiating. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery.

