Virginia E. Kazimer (1924 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia E. Kazimer.
Service Information
Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, Inc.
603 N Gallatin Ave Ext
Uniontown, PA
15401
(724)-437-2756
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, Inc.
603 N Gallatin Ave Ext
Uniontown, PA 15401
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, Inc.
603 N Gallatin Ave Ext
Uniontown, PA 15401
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Virginia E. "Jenny" Kazimer, 95, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Lafayette Manor Nursing Home. She was born April 14, 1924, in Mount Braddock, a daughter of the late Grover Cleveland Stockton and Goldie Keefer Stockton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Kazimer; sons Richard, Rudolph and John Kazimer; brothers Grover Stockton Jr.; Elmer Stockton, and sisters Lillian Evans and Beatrice Kazimer.

Surviving are her children, Deborah Callahan, Robert Kazimer; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jenny was a wonderful baker and homemaker who loved taking care of her family.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., the hour of service, Monday, January 13, at Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, Inc., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, with Pastor Mike Lyons officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hopwood.

Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jan. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details