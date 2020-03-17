Virginia Elizabeth Herbst, 67, of McDonald, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, in Canonsburg Hospital, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.

Virginia was born April 26, 1952, a daughter of the late Thomas E. and Elizabeth M. Herbst.

She graduated from Fort Cherry High School in 1970 and received a teaching degree from West Liberty College in 1974. She was most recently employed by Giant Eagle in McDonald.

Virginia was a lifelong member of St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church in McDonald, where she was a Eucharistic Minister and Confraternity of Christian Doctrine coordinator for several years.

Virginia made many friends throughout her life and some of them became family. She loved her family and friends very much.

Virginia is survived by her brother, Thomas A. (Pam) Herbst of New Salem; sister Maggie (George) Hess of McDonald; brother Joe Herbst of McDonald; sister Mary (Ray) Durham of Winnfield, La.; and nephews Neil Hess, Thomas A. Herbst Jr., Steven Durham; and nieces Becky Lamson, Bridgette Herbst, Heather Hess, Heidi Jones; seven great-nephews and great-nieces; and lifelong (family) friends Sue Brown and Marilee Foltz.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Nation Funeral Home Inc., 218 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057.