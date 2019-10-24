Virginia Evelyn Johnston

Virginia Evelyn Johnston, 77, of Washington, died Saturday, October 12, 2019, in Transition Health Center. She was born October 25, 1941, in Ambridge, a daughter of the late John and Angela Krawczyk.

She graduated from Ambridge High School in 1959 and Sewickley Nursing School in 1962. For many years she worked as a psychiatric nurse at Dixmont Hospital, then Woodville Hospital.

In the past 10 years, she volunteered at Olin Fine Arts, Washington Hospital and with Meals-On-Wheels.

She is survived by her son, David (Cheryl) Berie of Ohio and her daughter, Diane (Joshua Dolesh) Berie of Ohio; and sister-in-law Rose Kelly of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her second husband, Richard V. Johnston; and her brothers, John Kross and Joseph Kelly, both of Florida.

Virginia chose to donate her body to the University of Pittsburgh Medical School.

A Celebration of Life service and reception will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at Thomas Campbell Christian Center, 850 Beech Street, Washington.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 24, 2019
