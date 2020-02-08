Virginia F. "Penny" Hanjorgiris, 89, of Bridgeville, died Friday, February 7, 2020.

She was born June 22, 1930, in Canonsburg, a daughter of William and Evangelina Stoukas Orphanon.

She was a member of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Canonsburg.

On February 4, 1951, she married her husband, Fotes "Frank" Hanjorgiris, who died March 22, 2007.

Prior to her retirement, Virginia, along with her husband, Fotes, owned and operated Frank's Luncheon in Squirrel Hill.

Ms. Hanjorgiris was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family. Her smile and laughter will forever be cherished by those who knew her.

Surviving are her sons, Kostis "Dean" Hanjorgiris and Fotes F. (Dawn) Hanjorgiris; daughter Evangelia H. Hanjorgiris; grandchildren Pannayiota, Christina, Yianni, Alexis and Alaina; great-grandchildren Christos, Agape, Evangelia, Serena, Vasili, Melina and Deanna; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, William F. Hanjorgiris; her brother, Manuel Orfanon; and her sisters, Diana Halkias and Despina Pihiou.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation and services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services Ltd., 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, 724-746-1000.

To leave condolences, visit www.sollon.com.