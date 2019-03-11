Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Fulmer Herriott.

Virginia Fulmer Herriott, 83, of Midway, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in her home.

She was born March 30, 1935, the daughter of the late James and Ruth Lescalette Morris.

Virginia was a member of Houston Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed latch hook, floral design, crafting, but, most of all, spending time with her family.

Virginia is survived by her husband of 33 years, Donald Herriott; children James (Dee) Fulmer of McDonald, David Fulmer of Burgettstown and Mark (Bonnie) Fulmer of Midway. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband in 1978, Earl Fulmer; a daughter in 2008, Vicki L. McMillan; and two sisters, Dorothy Loffert and Ruth Fraer.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc., 106 St. John Street, Midway, PA 15060 where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13. Interment will follow in Center Cemetery, Midway.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Concordia, 10 Leet Street, Washington PA 15301.

Please sign a guest book at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com