Virginia Gail Smith, 38, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 6, 2020.

Surviving are her father, Jon Janoski; siblings Sean and Nicholas Saffel and Angela Eastep; and children Colten, Landen and Marissa Smith.

Deceased is her mother, Glenna Janoski.

A complete obituary will be published at a later date, when the COVID-19 epidemic is over and plans for a memorial service can be completed. Arrangements are in the care of DeAngelo Funeral Home.

