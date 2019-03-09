Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Hickman.

Virginia Hickman, 97, of Cecil Township, passed away Thursday March 7, 2019. She was the loving wife of 63 years to the late James H. Hickman. Surviving are daughter Nancy Endy and husband Barry. Also surviving are two grandsons, Douglas and wife Debbie and their daughter Della; Matthew and wife Adrienne and their son Carson and daughter Madeleine. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Until her retirement in 1980, she was employed as a cafeteria manager at Hill-Hendersonville School, where she worked for 15 years. Virginia was also a long standing member of Fawcett Methodist Church. Her kind, gentle and caring spirit will be missed by those she touched. She was truly a loving, devoted mother and grandmother and caring friend to all who knew her.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211. A funeral service will be held Monday at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Fawcett Methodist Church, 346 Fawcett Church Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.