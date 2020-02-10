Virginia L. Ammons, 86, of Core, W.Va., died at 5:20 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Mapleshire Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Morgantown, W.Va.

She was born Wednesday, January 10, 1934, in Riverside, W.Va., a daughter of the late Evans Lemley and Thelma Stewart Lemley.

Mrs. Ammons was a member of the Mt. Morris Gospel Tabernacle Assembly of God, and a member of the United Methodist Women of the Olive Methodist Church. She was also a member of the "Lunch Bunch," classmates who continued to meet for lunch. Virginia was also active in the Blacksville Senior Citizens. She was a homemaker. Her husband, Donzel "Don" Eugene Ammons, whom she married on April 7, 1952, died on April 10, 2014.

Surviving are a daughter, Linda Harvey and husband Greg of Mt. Morris; two sons, Michael Lee "Mike" Ammons of Wadestown, W.Va. and Douglas Eugene "Doug" Ammons of Core; five grandchildren, Bradley Allen Harvey, Ryan Gregory Harvey and wife Cassie, Shane Michael Ammons, Brady Douglas Ammons and Breanna Janea Ammons; four great-grandchildren, Canon Ryan Harvey, Holden Keith Harvey, Mariah Ammons and Marshall Ammons; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a brother, Eugene Lemley.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478 Mount Morris. There will be additional visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Thursday, February 13, at Mt. Morris Gospel Tabernacle Assembly of God, 103 School Road, with Pastor Bruce Craig and Pastor Rose Saunders officiating. Burial will be in Olive Cemetery, Pentress, W.Va. Information is online at www.milliken-throck mortonfh.com.