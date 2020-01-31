Virginia L. McGraw, 87, of Slovan, and Aurora, Colo., died Saturday, November 30, 2019, in Littleton, Colo., with her family by her side.

She was born December 21, 1931, to the late Archie D. and Susana Thompson Scott.

Virginia was a member of the first graduating class of North Fayetteville High School in 1950 and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes in Burgettstown, and St. Michael's in Aurora.

On January 3, 1957, she married Owen P. McGraw in Raton, N.M. She was preceeded in death by Owen and a son, James.

Virginia is survived by daughter Karen (John) Streeter of Centennial, Colo.; and son David E. McGraw of Aurora. Virginia was a proud grandma of three granddaughters, Lisa Streeter, Katie Martin and Sarah McGraw; and five great-grandchildren, Madysen Neville, Raven Martin, Damian Martin, Gage Neville and Hayden Neville. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

She was the last surviving member of her family, which consisted of four brothers, Robert, James, Jerry and Archie Scott; and five sisters, LaVerne Pascoe, Marie Gresh, Glady Snider, Mary Tucker and Evelyn "Joy" Smith.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 1, in Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Burgettstown. A luncheon will follow in Langeloth Community Hall.