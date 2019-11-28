Virginia L. "Ginny" Tichnel, 84, of Washington, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in Southmont of Presbyterian Senior Care.

She was born August 4, 1935, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late David and Margaret Acklin.

Mrs. Tichnel was a graduate of Waynesburg High School. A homemaker, she was known as the "Neighborhood Nanny." She loved taking walks and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles and crocheting.

Mrs. Tichnel was a member of Church of the Covenant.

On October 5, 1957, she married Robert H. Tichnel, who died January 29, 1991.

Surviving are four children, Thomas Tichnel, Susan (Craig) McDaniel, David (Tiffeny) Tichnel and Candy (Mark) Merashoff, all of Washington; seven grandchildren, Laurann Tichnel, Andrea (Darren) Toland, Elizabeth (Robert) Meerdo, Justin (Brianne) McDaniel, Sara (Nick) Staab, Abagail Tichnel and Jordan (Breanna) Merashoff; five great-grandchildren, Harper Toland, Brooke McDaniel, Owen Meerdo, Adam Staab and Jade McDaniel; a sister, Betty (the late "Bud") Williams of Lexington, Ky.; a sister-in-law, Dolly Acklin of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a brother, Clarence Acklin.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 29, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, November 30. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Parkinson's Foundation, 575 East Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15202, or Southmont of Presbyterian Senior Care, 835 South Main Street, Washington, PA 15301.

