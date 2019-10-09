Virginia Lee Battaglia, 89, formerly of Cecil, died Monday, October 7, 2019, in Paramount Senior Living, McMurray.

She was born February 24, 1930, in Cecil, a daughter of the late Louis and Mary Potechko Peyric.

She was a member of St. Mary Parish, Cecil. She enjoyed time spent with family, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She graduated from Mercy School of Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse for Mercy Hospital.

Surviving are three daughters, Rosemary Zaney of Canonsburg, Laurie Battaglia of Canonsburg and Deanna (Russell) Kratt of Cecil; and a son, Russell (Marylee) Battaglia of Basehor, Kan.; five grandchildren, Michelle (Bill) Clingan, Maria (Tim) Lockwood, Joseph Walker, Sarah and Abigail Kratt; and two great-grandchildren, Alaina Clingan and Kameron Jordan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Russell Battaglia; and a sister, Lois Peyric.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road (Route 50), Cecil, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, October 12, followed by a Christian Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Parish, Cecil, with Father David Rombold officiating.

Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery, McDonald.

The family suggests contributions be made to the , 444 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or ., or American Diabetes Association, 112 Washington Place #1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or www.diabetes.org.