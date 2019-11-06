Virginia Lee Chipps, 97, of Scottdale, formerly of Washington, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in Excela Westmoreland Hospital.

She was born September 1, 1922, in Kentuck, W.Va., a daughter of the late Kenna and Freddie Casto.

On October 1, 1940, she married Alvin B. Chipps, who died in 1995.

She went on to work for Duncan Miller Glass during World War II and later worked in animal care for Kmart for many years.

She was a 55-year member of Washington Weslayan Church, where she served as treasurer and as a teacher for Sunday and Bible school as well as for child Evangelism classes. She was currently a member of the Washington Alliance Church in Washington and attended Connellsville Alliance Church.

Faith and family were very important to Virginia.

She is survived by three children, Lorna (Donald) Porter of Dawson, Ronald Chipps of Washington and her foster son, Donald (Nancy) Casto of Washington.

She is also survived by four grandchildren, Marcy (Rick) Clemens, Debra Phillippi, Ryan Phillipi and Eli Chipps; nine great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are a brother, Oschel Casto, four sisters, Mabel Parsons, Macel Parsons, Genevieve Koscheck and Zeppie Hall.

Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m., the time of service, Friday, November 8, in Nichol Funeral Home, Washington, with the Rev. James Turnbull officiating. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Washington Alliance Church, 246 Sanitarium Road, Washington, PA 15301, or Connellsville Alliance Church, 598 Vanderbilt Road, Connellsville, PA 15425.

