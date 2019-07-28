Virginia Lee Rummo, 91, of Washington, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Otterbein Nursing Home, Springboro, Ohio.

She was born July 9, 1928, in Pancake, a daughter of the late Howard and Virginia Keeney McMurray.

A graduate of Trinity High School, she was Presbyterian by faith.

Virginia enjoyed reading, watching old movies, cooking, baking, and she especially loved spending time with family.

Her husband, of 66 years, Nicholas Frank Rummo, survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Kimberly (David Vice) Tewart, of Springboro, Ohio, and Patricia "Patty" Carns, of Washington; two brothers, Howard "Sonny" McMurray and Richard McMurray; a sister, Mary Ann Manion of Washington; two grandchildren, Erin (Clayton) Strunk and Jake Tewart; and two great-grandchildren, Eryk and Carter Strunk.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, in the William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where additional visitation will be held Wednesday, July 31, from 10 until 11 a.m., the time of services, with Pastor Todd Stemple officiating.

Burial will follow in the Washington Cemetery.

Additional information and guestbook are available on line at www.NealFuneralHome.com