Virginia Loth White, 93, of Somerset, died peacefully Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington. She was born March 18, 1926, in Buffalo, N.Y.

She was married to Robert Arnold White for over 50 years in McMurray, then moving to her "cabin in the woods" at Kings Mountain Resort. Mrs. White enjoyed many years of golf, snowmobiling, gardening, bird-watching, cardmaking and puzzling. She was an avid Pittsbugh sports fan, mostly supporting her late husband's alma mater, the University of Pittsburgh. You could often hear her cheering them on, "LET'S GO PITT!"

Virginia was a member of the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy. She volunteered for over 15 years at Falling Water, where she worked in the gift shop, greeting and assisting customers. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her family was blessed to call her "Mamu."

In lieu of flowers, tribute gifts can be made to Falling Water, website: fallingwater.org/donate/.

