Virginia M. "Jiggs" Taylor, 97, of Washington, formerly of Deemston Borough, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, in her home, with her son at her side.She was born January 2, 1923, in Deemston, a daughter of the late Charles W. and Mabel Keys Martin.She graduated from Beallsville High School, class of 1941, where she was class salutatorian. Following graduation, she worked for the Social Security Administration offices in Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Washington, until her marriage to Keith Taylor on October 3, 1947, in Oakland, Md. After her marriage, she moved with her husband to the family farm in Deemston, where she devoted her life to being a wife and mother.Jiggs was an excellent seamstress and baker, known for her homemade rolls, tarts, lady locks and peanut butter pie! She was a member of the Pleasant Valley United Presbyterian Church in Clarksville, until its closing in 2016. She was also a member of the church's Ladies Aid Society.Following her husband's death in 2003, Jiggs continued to reside on the family farm until 2005, when she moved to Washington to be closer to her son.Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, is a son, Bruce Taylor, who died April 13, 1974, a day after his 25th birthday. Also preceding her in death were sisters Lois Ross and Mary Gail Rankin; a brother, Wally Martin; and nephew Jay Martin.She is survived by her son, Dennis Taylor of Washington, with whom she made her home for the past five years; nieces Linda Kurimsky of Murrysville, Andrea Morgan of Orlando, Fla., Jodi Schmidt of Hernando, Fla., and Kristin Morton of Crystal River, Fla.; and nephew John Rankin of Orvieda, Fla. Mrs. Taylor was the last of her immediate family.Friends will be received 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, May 28, in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, with the Rev. Stephen Thomas officiating. Interment in Beallsville Cemetery will be private. For the well-being of all family, visitors and staff, a face mask must be worn and rules for social distancing apply.The family appreciates Virginia's caregivers, Joe, Karen and Candace, and the staff of Concordia Hospice who provided her with such tender, loving and compassionate care during the past several weeks.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Washington Community Theatre Inc., P.O. Box 994, Washington, PA 15301, or to Concordia Hospice of Washington, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301.











