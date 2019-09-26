Virginia McCormick, 86, of Washington, died Monday, September 23, 2019, in Premier Washington Health Center.

She was born November 14, 1932, in California, Pa., a daughter of the late John and Anna Bednar Voytek.

A graduate of Trinity High School, she was a member of the First Christian Church.

Mrs. McCormick had worked for 15 years as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone.

She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, attending her grandchildren's sporting events, and polka dancing.

On September 22, 1962, she married John H. McCormick, who died in 1989.

Surviving are a son, John (Kelly) McCormick, of Washington; and two grandchildren, Skylar and Kyle McCormick.

Deceased are a son, Michael McKahan; three brothers; and two sisters.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no services.

