Virginia Mildred Nugent Kristoff
1920 - 2020
Virginia Mildred Nugent Kristoff, 100, of Gladden, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born February 1, 1920, in Cecil, a daughter of the late Martin and Mildred Zagorski Nugent Sr.

She was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, St. Mary Church, Cecil, and the Hilltoppers. She enjoyed going to bingo and the casino, lottery tickets, and watching golf and baseball.

She worked as a glass inspector for General Electric in Bridgeville.

Surviving are her daughter, Karen McIlroy of Gladden; her daughter-in-law, Rosemary Kristoff of Fountain Hills, Ariz.; grandchildren Vincent (Leah) White of Cecil, Corrine Kristoff of London, England, and Chad Kristoff of Fountain Hills; great-grandchildren Mia and Brady White of Cecil, and Sabastien and Haley Kristoff of Fountain Hills; brother Martin (Carmella) Nugent of Cecil; sister Juliann (Paul) Kerna of Irwin; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Kristoff; son Andrew Wayne Kristoff; two sisters, Rose Mary Adamski and Audrey Douglas; and a brother, Joseph Nugent.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, in the Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, where prayers of transfer will be said at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 19, followed by a Christian Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, with Father David Rombold officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cecil.

The family suggests contributions be made in memory of Wayne to cancer research at www.braintumor.org or www.cancer.org.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 17, 2020.
