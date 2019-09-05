Virginia Olive Barbour Hopewell, 99, of Bethel Park, died Monday, September 2, 2019, in Asbury Health Center, Pittsburgh.

She was born April 13, 1920, in Oakdale, a daughter of the late George and Evon Westmoreland Barbour.

Mrs. Hopewell was a member of Butler Memorial United Methodist Church in Bronx, N.Y. She attended Hunter College and Harlem Hospital School of Nursing. She was a U.S. Army Cadet nurse in World War II and later worked as a sales manager at Macy's of New York.

She is survived by her brother, the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Barbour of Bethel Park; her sisters, Frances Kelly of Oakdale and Elaine Johnson of Dayton, Ohio; and her brothers, Roger Barbour of Pittsburgh and George Barbour of Bridgeville. Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur L. Hopewell; sisters Cornelia Jackson, Norma Hindsman and Wilma Davis.

Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 8, in Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale 724-693-2800. A service will be held at 6 p.m. in the funeral home.

Interment will be held Monday, September 9, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.

