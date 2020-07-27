1/1
Virginia R. McVicker
1946 - 2020
Virginia R. "Ginger" McVicker, 73, of Vestaburg, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Washington Hospital, Washington.

She was born September 4, 1946, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Milton Guy McVicker and Ruby Mae Bane McVicker Millan.

Ginger was a 1965 graduate of Beth-Center High School.

She had worked for more than 30 years as a dietary instructor for the former Youth Development Center and then the State Correctional Institution, Waynesburg.

Ginger enjoyed the B-C Senior citizens in Vestaburg and was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels.

Surviving are a brother, Richard (Linda) McVicker of Swanton, Vt.; and a sister, Kandes (John) Petros of Clarksville; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are her stepfather, Frank Millan; and three brothers, Ernest McVicker, John McVicker and Robert McVicker.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, the services were private and entrusted to Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.

Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
