Virginia R. Pellman (1922 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia R. Pellman.
Service Information
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA
15342
(724)-745-2350
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:30 PM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies,
Cecil Township, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Virginia R. Pellman, 96, of Houston, died peacefully, Saturday, November 23, 2019 in her home.

She was born December 11, 1922 in Robinson Township, Allegheny County, a daughter of John and Anna Cramer Kerin.

Mrs. Pellman was a member of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church in Meadow Lands.

On April 10, 1941, she married Charles Pellman, who passed away March 22, 2016.

Surviving are three children, Charles D. Pellman (Janice) of South Park, Ronald Pellman of Houston and Joyce Piasente (Joseph) of Houston; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a daughter, Judith Eisley; a granddaughter, Jody Lynn Dufresne; four sisters, Anna Diesel, Mary Kaylor, Alice McElhaney and Christina Kerin; and six brothers, Wilbert, Joseph, Valentine, Frank, Michael and Charles Kerin, who died in infancy.

A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Monday, December 2, in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township. Arrangements entrusted to McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 300 Pike Street, Meadow Lands, PA 15347.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.