Virginia R. Pellman, 96, of Houston, died peacefully, Saturday, November 23, 2019 in her home.

She was born December 11, 1922 in Robinson Township, Allegheny County, a daughter of John and Anna Cramer Kerin.

Mrs. Pellman was a member of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church in Meadow Lands.

On April 10, 1941, she married Charles Pellman, who passed away March 22, 2016.

Surviving are three children, Charles D. Pellman (Janice) of South Park, Ronald Pellman of Houston and Joyce Piasente (Joseph) of Houston; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a daughter, Judith Eisley; a granddaughter, Jody Lynn Dufresne; four sisters, Anna Diesel, Mary Kaylor, Alice McElhaney and Christina Kerin; and six brothers, Wilbert, Joseph, Valentine, Frank, Michael and Charles Kerin, who died in infancy.

A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Monday, December 2, in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township. Arrangements entrusted to McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 300 Pike Street, Meadow Lands, PA 15347.

