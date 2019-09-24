Virginia R. "Ginny" Perakovich, 89, of Brownsville (Centerville Borough), passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, in UPMC-Presbyterian hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born October 2, 1929, in Flatwoods, a daughter of the late Wilbur and Viola Hutchison Kirkpatrick.

Mrs. Perakovich was employed as a dietician with the Beth-Center School District for more than 20 years.

She was a lifelong member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Richeyville Campus.

Surviving are two daughters, Cheryl Cain (Richard) of Monongahela and Donna Dolan (Archie) of Silver Springs, Fla.; two grandchildren, Melissa Keefer and Jayme Munger; one great-grandchild, Rosemary Shimek; and one sister, Frances McGowan of Fayette City.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are her husband, George Perakovich, and several brothers and sisters.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, in Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville, followed by a graveside service in Beallsville Cemetery. A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.