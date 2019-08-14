Virginia Ricottilli Rydzak, 84, of Washington, passed away peacefully Monday, August 12, 2019, in her home.

She was born March 6, 1935, in Berlington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Panfilo and Giovanna Centofanti Ricottilli.

She was a member of St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church in Washington and a former member of Immaculate Conception Church, where she was a member of the Christian Mothers, the Catholic Daughters and also the Quilters Group.

Mrs. Rydzak enjoyed volunteering for fish fries at Immaculate Conception and Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal churches.

She enjoyed gardening, was the matriarch of her immediate family and was the one to bring everyone together. She loved to cook for her family and friends.

Her nursing career included working at St. Joseph's Hospital in Parkersburg, W.Va., Wheeling Hospital, Washington Hospital and Western Center in Canonsburg.

On October 7, 1972, in Immaculate Conception Church, she married Edward S. "Herk" Rydzak, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Jeffrey Rydzak of Eighty Four; a sister, Amelia Derico of Buckhannon, W.Va.; two brothers, Patsy Ricottilli of Berlington and Carlo Ricottilli of Montrose, W.Va.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Fiorina Ricottilli, Lucy Palmisano and Adeline Ricottilli, and seven brothers, Laboria, Joseph, Albert, Armand, Tony, Fiori and Dominick Ricottilli.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in Dale D. DeAngelo Funeral Home, 1290 Jefferson Avenue, Washington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, August 17, in St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church, Washington. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. in St. Vincent's Cemetery, Kingsville, W.Va.

Donations may be made to John F. Kennedy School, Immaculate Conception Church or a .

A tribute wall is available at www.deangelocare.com.