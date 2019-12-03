Virginia Souffrant, 91, of McDonald, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Victoria Manor, Oakdale.

Virginia was born January 28, 1928, in Weirton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Richard and Emma Palmer Campbell.

She was a homemaker and a member of the McDonald United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Souffrant is survived by daughters, Karen (Rick) Arbogast of South Fayette, Joan (Dave Sheriff) Madalinsky of North Fayette; son Kenneth "Chip" (Debbie) R. Souffrant Jr. of Oakdale; grandchildren Nicole (Khristopher) Gardner, Lauren (John) Marzullo, James and Danny Madalinsky; great-grandchildren Cameron Marzullo and Gemma Garnder. Also surviving are four stepgrandchildren, nine stepgreat-grandchildren and two stepgreat great-grandchildren.

Virginia is preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth R. Souffrant (2005); brother Vernon Campbell; and sister Velare Bloyd.

A service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 6, in McDonald United Methodist Church, McDonald. Inurnment will follow at Center Cemetery, Midway.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to McDonald United Methodist Church in memory of Virginia.

All arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc. and Crematory, 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale, (724-926-2800).

Sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.