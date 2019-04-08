Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Taylor Ropp.

Virginia Taylor Ropp, 83, formerly of Claysville, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, with her daughters by her side.

She was born to the late Marion and Madeline Taylor, January 7, 1936, in Washington.

Virginia is a graduate of Claysville High School.

She was married to the late George Thomas Clark.

Virginia is survived by three daughters, Sandy Thompson, of Hickory; Diana Hercules, of Dallas, W.Va., Linda Ely, of Washington and her sister Janet Wikstrom of Chapel Hill, N.C.

She is also survived by six grandchildren, Tiffany Thompson, Kenny Thompson, Michael Ely, Lauren Krampert, Kristy Clark and Tia Odom; and three great-grandchildren, Mason Overdorff, Taylor Ely and Teagan Odom.

Proceeding in her death is her beloved son, Thomas Clark of Claysville, and siblings Charles Taylor, Marion "Ralph" Taylor, "Lefty" Taylor and Hilda Danley.

Virginia was immensely proud of her family, and loved playing bingo.

Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., the time of service, Tuesday, April 9 at Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc, 219 Main Street Claysville, PA. 724-663-7373, www.youngfhinc.com.