Vivian Willadean Weir Clutter (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
219 Main Street
Claysville, PA
15323
(724)-663-7373
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
219 Main Street
Claysville, PA 15323
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
219 Main Street
Claysville, PA 15323
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
219 Main Street
Claysville, PA 15323
View Map
Obituary
Vivian Willadean Weir Clutter died Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the age of 82, in her home in East Finley, surrounded by her family.

She was born January 7, 1937, a daughter of Jessie and Olive Fordyce Weir, and was a Class of 1954 graduate of Claysville High School.

Vivian was married to the late Raymond Nelson Clutter for 65 years and as a homemaker she enjoyed spending time and caring for her family, gardening and taking care of her many flowers, especially her Irises, and spending time with her dog, Susie.

She was a member of Claysville Christian Church for several years.

Vivian is survived by her children, Charlene (Bill) Stone, Jerry (Sandy) Clutter, Vicki (Richard) Supler and Ray (Amy) Clutter; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by grandson Jerryd Clutter and brother Walter "Merle" Weir.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, 724-663-7373, www.youngfhinc.com, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, with the Rev. Sue Petritis of Gateway Hospice officiating. Interment to follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 18, 2019
