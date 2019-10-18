Vivian Willadean Weir Clutter died Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the age of 82, in her home in East Finley, surrounded by her family.

She was born January 7, 1937, a daughter of Jessie and Olive Fordyce Weir, and was a Class of 1954 graduate of Claysville High School.

Vivian was married to the late Raymond Nelson Clutter for 65 years and as a homemaker she enjoyed spending time and caring for her family, gardening and taking care of her many flowers, especially her Irises, and spending time with her dog, Susie.

She was a member of Claysville Christian Church for several years.

Vivian is survived by her children, Charlene (Bill) Stone, Jerry (Sandy) Clutter, Vicki (Richard) Supler and Ray (Amy) Clutter; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by grandson Jerryd Clutter and brother Walter "Merle" Weir.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, 724-663-7373, www.youngfhinc.com, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, with the Rev. Sue Petritis of Gateway Hospice officiating. Interment to follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.