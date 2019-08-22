W. Clark Draper, 88, of Brownsville, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, in his home.

He was born June 22, 1931, in Bobtown, a son of Holland O. and Alice Ruth Collins Draper. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Fae Louise Draper.

He is survived by his two children, Lynn A. Swentko of Brownsville and Richard C. Draper of Northampton; three granddaughters, Sara A. Swentko of Republic, Elizabeth F. Swentko Jenkins of Clarksville and Tosha L. Crawford; four cousins, Joel D. Martin, Reid Pendleton, Connie Heintz and Peggie Fitch, all in the state of California; two great-grandchildren, Kylee Fae Jenkins and Easton Clark Jenkins; his best friend and companion, Ethel L. Kennedy of California, Pa; and his cat, Tiger.

Clark was a registered professional pand surveyor who had an active practice until his death. He started his business in November of 1990 after he was laid off at Gateway Coal Company when the mine closed. He worked there for nineteen years as a field engineer. Prior to that, he worked in various coal mines for Jones and Laughlin Steel Corporation and Vesta-Shannopin Coal Division as a surveyor for ten years and in their engineering department for eleven years before being promoted to field engineer at the Gateway Mine. In November of 1990, he created DRA-SURV INC., a surveying and engineering business which continues today in Uniontown.

He was a member of the California United Methodist Church for many years and served on the Board of Trustees and belonged to the choir. He was a 55 year member and past master of Valley Lodge No. 459 in Masontown, the Uniontown Lodge of Perfection 14 degrees and the Pennsylvania Consistory 32 degrees Valley of Pittsburgh.

Clark served four years in the United States Naval Reserve.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 24, in California United Methodist Church, 227 3rd Street, California, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Memorial Fund of the California United Methodist Church.

Professional services and arrangements are in the care of Novak Funeral Home, 515 Front Street, Brownsville.

